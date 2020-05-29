Heavy rain possible for WNY today

The greatest threat of severe storms will be from Buffalo, and points south, with a lesser threat to the north. Rain will come to an end this evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Very active weather is expected Friday with showers developing in the morning, with heavier rains throughout the afternoon.

A strong disturbance in the upper atmosphere will trigger a few rounds of storms capable of producing to torrential downpours and strong gusty winds that could cause minor damage.

There will be a focus of storms south of Buffalo late Friday morning into the early afternoon. However, storms will drift north into the Buffalo metro-area this afternoon. Heavy rains could cause some localized flooding issues if multiple storms travel over the same areas.

There will be a wide range in rain totals with up to a one third of an inch in the Niagara Falls area, and well over 1 inch for the southtowns and Southern Tier by Friday evening.

The greatest threat of severe storms will be from Buffalo, and points south, with a lesser threat to the north. The rain will come to an end this evening.

It will be much cooler this weekend with highs only in the 60s. Look for plenty of cloud cover on Saturday with some sun breaks and a few showers. It will be partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, with mild conditions into next week.