BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for most of WNY from this afternoon through Thursday.

Southern Erie and Wyoming counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Thursday. Northern Erie and Genesee counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Chill Watch is also in effect for all of WNY from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.

A major blast of Arctic air and heavy lake effect snow is on the way. There is a growing chance of WNY seeing significant snowfall, with snowfall rares approaching 1.5 inches per hour. Issues on the roads could begin tonight and last into the Friday morning commute.

High temperatures today will start off in the 30's but fall into the teens by this evening with single digits overnight. Lake effect snows are expected continue on Wednesday as winds increase and temperatures remain in the single digits.

Blizzard like conditions are expected tomorrow with blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills. It will feel between -25° and -30° Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of the week, some areas could see over 2 feet of snow. 10-18 inches is expected in the Metro area. The Arctic air will slowly lose its grip by Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures will be nearing 40°.