BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warning have been posted for most of WNY through Thursday.

Southern Erie and Wyoming counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 p.m. Thursday.

until 7 p.m. Thursday. Northern Erie and Genesee counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Thursday.

until 7 a.m. Thursday. Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday.

until 7 p.m. Thursday. Niagara and Orleans counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 PM Wednesday

A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect for all of WNY from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday, and until Friday morning for N. PA for wind chills down to -25 to -35 F.

Lake effect snow bands have become disorganized this evening over areas mainly north of Buffalo. The bands are expected to get more organized and shift south into Buffalo area later tonight and into the morning, then shift slowly south during the day Wednesday.

Snowfall totals in the Buffalo Metro between 12 and maybe 18" of snow before all is said and done. The South towns will likely take the brunt of the snow during the day tomorrow as temperatures plummet with wind chill values between 20 and 30 below zero. With the gusty winds blizzard like conditions are also a possibility.

Lake effect snow totals will also be in the 12 to 24" range across southern Erie County however far less snow is expected across the southern tier.

By the end of the week, some areas could see over 2 feet of snow. 10-18 inches is expected in the Metro area. The Arctic air will slowly lose its grip by Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures will be nearing 40°.