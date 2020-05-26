Heat Index values approaching the mid-90s today

Record high temperatures are possible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Temperatures are expected to soar into the the upper 80s Tuesday with high humidity levels. The combination of the two will allow Heat Index values to range from 90 to 95 degrees.

The Heat Index is how the air actually feels. It is warmer than the actual temperature since your body is unable to cool itself via perspiration in humid conditions. You should take precautions if you are susceptible to heat stress and fatigue.

The actual temperature is expected to reach 88 degrees this afternoon, which would tie a record set in 1944.