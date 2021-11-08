Another Heat Advisory will be in effect Thursday for parts of WNY

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The humidity has been intense all week and it's not ready to quit yet.

High dew points will combine with air temperatures in the mid to upper 80s to make the air feel like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has issued another Heat Advisory for parts of Western New York. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

Anyone that plans to spend long periods of time outside should pay extra attention to hydration and take breaks in the shade. If you don't have air conditioning at home, consider taking a break in a public building that does.

Yet another Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday. You know the drill by now...#StormTeam2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/c69r1h0w1Y — Heather Waldman (@WGRZHeather) August 12, 2021

Heat will stretch into Friday but storms may help cut down on the worst of it. We will all finally catch a break this weekend when the intense humidity finally gives way to more comfortable air from the north.