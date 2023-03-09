Heat Advisory issued for parts of WNY on Monday

Heat index values could be as high as 95 degrees in Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Temperatures are going get hotter and hotter over the next few days, so get ready for that sizzling summer heat in September.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 12 to 7 p.m. on Monday. This is for heat index values that could reach 90-95°. While it will be hot all across Western New York, it will be especially hot for these regions.

In this type of heat, it is especially important to remember how hot it can get in cars and how quickly the temperature can rise. Never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles for any amount of time. Also, make sure you seek shade and stay hydrated, and wear light colored clothing.

The heat will linger for Tuesday and Wednesday too, so expect heat advisories to still be issued for those regions too.

Storm Team 2 will be watching this closely.

