Heat Advisory expires for parts of Western New York

A Heat Advisory had been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was certainly hot but not hot enough to warrant any advisories from the National Weather Service.

Well, that's about the change with new advisories issued for parts of Western New York today.

A Heat Advisory had been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was allowed to expire on time.

As we continue to bask in the heat and humidity, temperatures today, especially for the Niagara Frontier will be in the upper 80s and close to 90°. If it were just the heat that we were dealing with, it wouldn't be so bad but it's the tropical feeling humidity that makes it so much worse.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.



Heat index values could be between 95° to 100°. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/iwgSIiIRC3 — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) August 6, 2022

The humidity and the temperature will produce a heat index that feels closer to 95° and even up to 100° in some spots during the afternoon.

Best advice during these extreme heat events include staying hydrated, seeking shade as much as possible, and never leaving people or pets in cars unattended for any amount of time.