Heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York

With hot temperatures and increased humidity, heat index values could reach the triple digits Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday afternoon the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo issued a Heat Advisory for several counties across New York.

A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Orleans and Genesee counties. With temperatures in the low 90s, and tropical-like humidity, heat index values will approach the triple digits through the duration of the advisory.

Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and light colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the A/C are all ways to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness. And don't forget about pets! Concrete can reach up to 125 degrees in direct sunlight and car temperatures can feel like the triple digits in a matter of minutes when left parked in the sun.

A very warm and slightly humid evening is ahead of us, #Buffalo! And to think it's going to be even warmer tomorrow... #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/k6h3u6Qxvi — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 18, 2020