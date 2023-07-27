Heat Advisory issued for parts of WNY

"So, this puts people who are already at risk in more risk, in more danger - children, babies, seniors, people with respiratory challenges. And so we want to make sure people know that our state agencies are preparing to respond, provide resources. But here's what we can do individually. Stay indoors between the hours of 11am and 4pm, hopefully in an air-conditioned setting. Avoid the sun overall. If you have to be outside, wear plenty of sunscreen. Hydrate. Have water with you. Have water in your car, have water if you're walking down the street or going to the park. Something that might be a normal activity could be strenuous for you under these extreme temperatures," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a press conference on Wednesday.