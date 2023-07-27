Heat Advisory issued for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans and Genesee Counties for Friday from noon to 8 PM.
Temperatures are expected to get close to 90° Friday afternoon but due to high humidity levels heat index values are expected to get into the mid to upper 90s.
Limiting strenuous activities in the afternoon is encouraged. The good news with this heat that's coming is that it will not last very long as temperatures will quickly fall into the 70s over the weekend.
The high heat is expected across the state, were real feel temperatures are expected to be near 105°.
State officials are urging people to stay indoors if they can.
"So, this puts people who are already at risk in more risk, in more danger - children, babies, seniors, people with respiratory challenges. And so we want to make sure people know that our state agencies are preparing to respond, provide resources. But here's what we can do individually. Stay indoors between the hours of 11am and 4pm, hopefully in an air-conditioned setting. Avoid the sun overall. If you have to be outside, wear plenty of sunscreen. Hydrate. Have water with you. Have water in your car, have water if you're walking down the street or going to the park. Something that might be a normal activity could be strenuous for you under these extreme temperatures," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a press conference on Wednesday.
To help keep cool, state parks will be offering extended hours for swimming. Beaver Island State Park and Allegany State Park will allow swimming until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Fort Niagara State Park will extend swimming until 7:45 Thursday and Friday.