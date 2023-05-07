Heat Advisory issued for parts of WNY Thursday

Heat index values are expected to be in the mid-upper 90s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to be in the mid-upper 90s.

The high temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Health officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun. You should wear lightweight, loose-fit clothing.

They also suggest checking up on your relatives and neighbors.

If you have to be outside, you should plan any strenuous activities for early morning or in the evening. Those having to work outside should take breaks in a shaded area or an air-conditioned environment.

Extreme heat could cause heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

Hot, dry, red skin

Rapid pulse

High body temperature ≥ 105°

Loss of alertness

Confusion

Unconsciousness or coma

Rapid and shallow breathing

Here are tips from the New York State Department of Health on what to do if you or someone else is suffering from heat stroke.

Call 911 immediately.

Cool the person quickly.

Bring to a cool place and use a cool bath or sponges, fans, and AC.

OR

OR Wrap ice packs in cloth and place on the neck, wrists, ankles, and armpits.

OR

OR Remove clothing and wrap the person in cool, wet sheets.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

Heavy sweating

Fainting

Vomiting

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Weakness

Health officials say if someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, you should move the person to a cool place, loosen clothing and apply cool, wet clothes to their face, neck, and arms. You should also have them sip water slowly every 15 minutes up to a quart of water.

Who are susceptible to a heat-related illness? According to the NYSDOH:

Older adults

Young children

People who are overweight/obese

People who do not perspire normally

People with some chronic medical conditions such as a history of dehydration, heart problems, and respiratory or lung problems

People who work outdoors or in hot settings

Here are tips from the health department to keep cool during the heat advisory: