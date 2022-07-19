Heat Advisory issued for parts of WNY

The combination of intense heat and humidity will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a Heat Advisory ahead of what will be a steamy day Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. Heat index values throughout the advisory are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat related illness is the main concerns when conditions are this hot and humid.

It's best to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities throughout the duration of the advisory to avoid heat related illness such as heat exhaustion.

NEW: A Heat Advisory has been issued for the northern half of #WNY from 11 am to 8 pm Wednesday. Heat index values in the mid-upper 90s are expected during this timeframe where these hot & humid conditions could lead to heat related illness. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/3YL3hdDkcY — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 19, 2022

During this time, make sure you stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and light colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the air-conditioning to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness.