Heat Advisory issued for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a Heat Advisory ahead of what will be a steamy day Wednesday.
A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. Heat index values throughout the advisory are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat related illness is the main concerns when conditions are this hot and humid.
It's best to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities throughout the duration of the advisory to avoid heat related illness such as heat exhaustion.
During this time, make sure you stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and light colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the air-conditioning to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness.
And don't forget about children and pets! The National Weather Service is reminding parents and pet owners that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.