Heat Advisory issued for part of WNY

The combination of high humidity and very warm temperatures will lead to a hot afternoon for those in Orleans, Niagara and Genesee counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for part of Western New York on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon for Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. The Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 6 p.m. Heat index values throughout the advised area are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Best to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities during this time to prevent heat related illness.

Heat related illness, such as heat exhaustion, is possible when it's this hot outside. During this time, make sure you stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and light colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the A/C to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness.

And don't forget about pets! The National Weather Service is reminding pet owners that they should not leave their pets unattended in vehicles.

NEW: A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Genesee & Orleans counties and will be in effect Wednesday from 11 am to 6 pm. Heat index values could reach the mid-upper 90s during this time, so best to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities then. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/YYRAfdANy2 — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) June 21, 2022