Heat Advisory issued for Niagara, Orleans counties on Monday

Monday's heat will be the most intense across the Niagara Frontier and central New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday afternoon the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Heat Advisory for only two counties in Western New York for Monday.

A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday for Niagara and Orleans counties. Heat index values throughout the advisory are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s.

And though the rest of the region is not included in the advisory area, tropical-like humidity and high temperatures will combine for a hot day Monday for all of Western New York. Heat related illness, such as heat exhaustion, is possible with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity levels making it feel close to 100 degrees.

Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and light colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the A/C are all ways to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness.

And don't forget about pets! Concrete can reach up to 125 degrees in direct sunlight and car temperatures can feel like the triple digits in a matter of minutes when left parked in the sun.

This newest Heat Advisory is one of many that have been issued this July, and the month is on track to be the warmest on record for Buffalo.