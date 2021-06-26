Heat Advisory issued for Genesee County on Sunday

Much of New York State will experience a very warm and humid day Sunday, with the most intense across the Finger Lakes and Central New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo on Saturday morning issued a Heat Advisory for much of central New York and one county within Western New York.

A Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 8 p.m. for Genesee County. Heat index values of 95 to 99 degrees are expected during this timeframe, which is high enough for heat related illnesses to occur.

And while Western New York is not included in the advisory, it doesn't mean the region is completely spared. It's just that the heat index locally won't be as high or last long enough to warrant an advisory.

Still, heat index values could reach 90 degrees in the city Sunday afternoon with warm temperatures and tropical-like humidity.

It would be best to avoid spending an extended amount of time outside while during peak afternoon hours by keeping strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and light-colored clothing, and taking breaks inside in the air conditioning are all ways to combat the heat and prevent heat related illness.

Keep an eye on children, the elderly and pets in this heat as they can be more susceptible to heat related illness.

And don't forget about pets! Concrete can reach up to 125 degrees in direct sunlight, and car temperatures can feel like the triple digits in a matter of minutes when left parked in the sun.