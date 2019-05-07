BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties from 11am Friday morning until 6pm Friday evening.

Much like Thursday, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with very high humidity levels. The combination of the two will make temperatures feel like there between 95° and 97°.

Areas under the advisory will not get much relief from cloud cover or rain on Friday, or a lake breeze to cool things off.

Very warm temperatures are expected again Saturday, but a front will bring some rain and relief from the humidity by Saturday afternoon and evening.