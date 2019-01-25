NEW YORK — With a Winter Storm Warning continuing to be in effect this weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to take all necessary precautions.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Western New York through Saturday morning for Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

Gov. Cuomo said, “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and are prepared to assist our local partners as needed”

Western New York is expected to receive 8-14 inches of snow, and Gov. Cuomo ensures that all pertinent state departments are ready to handle the storm.