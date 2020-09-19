Frost, freeze warnings issued for parts of Western New York on Sunday

With chilly temperatures, a clear sky, and calm winds expected for the second night in a row, frost could develop again Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — These below-average temperatures are sticking around for another day, leading to a second shot at frost this weekend.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The freeze conditions may kill crops and other vegetation or damage outdoor plumbing.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties. While most may have already covered plants because of Saturday morning's frost, double check to make sure sensitive plants are protected Saturday night.

This first official frost and cold weather alerts of the season came Saturday morning as temperatures fell into the 30s for the first time since May 13.

In addition, Buffalo tied a daily record low temperature for September 19th. It reached 38 degrees Saturday morning, which ties the daily record low temperature for the day which was set back in 1995.