Frost Advisory issued for northern Pennsylvania on Friday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A chilly air mass is moving in for Thursday night and into Friday morning and many spots will drop down to the mid 40s and even some 30s.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

Low temperatures are dropping down to the mid 30s and areas of frost are possible.

Inland areas of the Southern Tier could reach the upper 30s for the lows. And areas further to the north to include Buffalo could drop to the mid to low 40s Thursday night into early Friday.

Milder temperatures are expected for the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy!