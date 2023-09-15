Frost Advisory issued once again for northern Pennsylvania

Low temperatures could drop to the mid 30s early Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A chilly air mass is moving in once again for another night. Many spots for Friday night and into Saturday morning will drop down to the mid 40s and even some 30s.

A Frost Advisory for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania is in effect for Saturday morning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Low temperatures are dropping down to the mid 30s, and areas of frost are possible.

Inland areas of the Southern Tier could reach the upper 30s for the lows, and areas further to the north, including Buffalo, could drop to the mid to low 40s.

Milder temperatures are expected for the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy!