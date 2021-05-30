Frost Advisory issued for Southern Tier

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the forecast is generally warming up this week, there's one last chilly morning to contend with.
A Frost Advisory begins at midnight and lasts until 8 a.m. Monday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Another one for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania begins at 2 a.m. and last until 8 a.m.
Temperatures will be just cold enough, in the mid yo upper 30s, to allow for widespread frost development early Monday morning. The chance for a clearing sky and calm breeze also lead to this issuance.
It's advised to cover or take plants sensitive to the bitter cold inside Sunday night to avoid any damage.
