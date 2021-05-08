Frost Advisory issued for parts of Western New York

The advisory goes into effect Sunday at 12 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of Western New York.

The advisory goes into effect Sunday at 12 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. The advisory was issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

Temperatures will be very close to freezing first thing Sunday morning.