Frost Advisory issued for parts of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of Western New York.
The advisory goes into effect Sunday at 12 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. The advisory was issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.
Temperatures will be very close to freezing first thing Sunday morning.
If left uncovered, frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation. The National Weather Service is advising that Western New Yorkers should take proper precautions to protect tender plants from the cold.