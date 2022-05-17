Frost Advisory issued for most of Western New York

The advisory was issued for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of Western New York.

The advisory was issued for southern Erie county, Wyoming County, Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County, and Allegany County. A Frost Advisory has also been issued for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania.

The advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s during that time.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, temperatures will be near freezing at the ground level. Any sensitive outdoor vegetation that is left uncovered may die due to the cold temperatures.