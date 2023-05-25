Frost Advisory for parts of WNY

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s Friday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Frost Advisory has been issued for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming and southern Erie counties as well as most of Northern PA for Friday from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Frost can kill sensitive, outdoor vegetation, if not protected.

Friday starts off chilly once again with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees with another sunny day temperatures should be about 10° warmer than Thursday.

The Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be just about perfect with sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday and warming temperatures.

Temperatures on Saturday should rise to the low 70s and upper 70s on Sunday and low 80s on Memorial Day.