Buffalo, N.Y. - Temperatures will be dropping to the 30s for many areas late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Areas of frost may develop for some spots.

A Frost Advisory is in effect during Sunday morning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties in Western New York, and during Sunday morning 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. for McKean and Potter counties in northern PA.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to the mid 30s in the advisory counties.

Areas of frost will damage outdoor sensitive vegetation if not protected or moved inside.

Other areas will have low temperatures closer to 40 degrees F, especially near the lake waters.

