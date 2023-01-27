Friday morning's snow showers set daily snowfall record

Over 5 inches of snow quickly fell Friday morning, leading to a tricky morning commute and now setting the daily snowfall record in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily snowfall records for Buffalo can greatly range from day to day, from a few inches to feet of snow.

Just over five inches of snow falling Friday morning. And while that's pretty common for Western New York standards, it set the daily snowfall record for Jan. 27.

Specifically, 5.4 inches of snow fell at the National Weather Service Office at the Buffalo Airport Friday. This set the new daily snowfall record for January 27th. The previous record for the day was 5.1 inches that fell on the date in 1978.

And that new daily record still has the chance to increase before Midnight Friday. Scattered snow showers will arrive late Friday night and could add a tenth or two to the new record before the day is done.