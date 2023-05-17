Freeze Warning Issued for parts of WNY and northern Pennsylvania

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A F reeze Warning is in effect for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, also McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania, from late Wednesday evening until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties during the same time.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and even damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Temperatures are expected to drop to between 25 and 30 degrees overnight especially inland and south. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.