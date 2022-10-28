Sunday Night Football forecast for Bills-Packers game at Highmark Stadium

For 2 teams who are used to playing in the elements, this forecast will be a nice break from that for Sunday Night Football on Channel 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will see pristine fall weather for the last weekend of October, including Sunday evening for the Bills vs. Packers game at Highmark Stadium.

Here's what Bills Mafia can expect if they're headed to Orchard Park Sunday.

Sunday morning temperatures will start in the low 40s but quickly rise into the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will build into the afternoon ahead of a weather system that will bring showers for Halloween, but Western New York will stay dry Sunday evening.

For kickoff at Highmark Stadium, temperatures will be in the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky with a light breeze out of the south. Temperatures throughout the game will fall to the upper 40s by the fourth quarter, so it will be a cool fall night for some football.

But minimal weather impacts, if any or none at all, for the game Sunday night. And for two teams who are accustomed to playing in the elements, from wind to snow to rain, the weather for this game will be a cake walk for both the Bills and Packers.

This week is what I would call a "sunshine sandwich:"



Sunday-Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: Rainy & Cloudy

Thursday: Few Clouds

Friday-Sunday: Mostly Sunny



Just not as warm with this next stretch of sunshine. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/F5zNTLhIJw — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 26, 2022