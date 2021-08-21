Flash Flood Warning in effect for portions Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of southern Chautauqua County and western Cattaraugus County until 10 p.m.
Slow moving thunderstorms have dumped heavy rain, as much as 2 inches across the region, where flooding could be imminent.
Places that could experience flash flooding include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Chautauqua Institution, Frewsburg, Chautauqua, Busti, Gerry, Conewango, Ellington, Leon, Randolph, Celoron, Sherman, Sinclairville, Panama and Cherry Creek.
