One Green Thing: simple steps to become more eco-friendly

Throughout the week, members of Storm Team 2 took to social media to share a few of their eco-friendly ideas for Earth Week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mark this year's Earth Week and Earth Day, and members of Storm Team 2 collaborated to create One Green Thing, challenging each other to share ideas on how to become more eco-friendly.

Here is a list of a few of the tips and suggestions they featured this week:

1. Stop running water. Try turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth to conserve water. Studies show that we could use up to 12 gallons of water each time if we don’t.

2. Repurpose your coffee grounds. Did you know that you can add dried coffee grounds to soil? Yep, they actually make a great substitute for fertilizer.

3. Go plant-based for a day. No need to diet or put a label on it, but by challenging yourself to eat plant-based foods for one day, you may find new foods you enjoy that are also better for the planet.

4. Ditch or replace plastic straws. I you need or want them in your life, go for reusable ones. Marine biologists estimate there are between 7-8 million plastic straws polluting the world’s oceans, if not more.

5. Of course, recycle. It’s one of the only worldwide, societal changes that has happened in an effort to reduce waste. And the lack of access to recycling can be an issue for many, but taking the time and making an effort to recycle will go a long way in the future.

2 On Your Side also featured several climate related stories this week, including ones about climate refugees and the local and global impacts Western New York has felt because of climate change.

