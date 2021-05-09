Hochul seeks expedited major disaster declaration for downstate New York

The state has incurred $50 million in damages to public property and infrastructure, and at least 1,200 homes were damaged in the storms associated with Ida.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update Sunday on recovery efforts downstate as people there work to clean up after Ida.

She started by signing a request for an expedited major disaster declaration. This would provide funds for temporary housing assistance, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs, and legal services for those who have been displaced.

The state has incurred $50 million in damages to public property and infrastructure, and at least 1,200 homes were damaged in the storms.

"I want to be targeted, bring all the resources to bare, to help these people who will now need to help getting their lives back in order," Hochul said. "Finding that shelter, finding food, finding new sneakers for the little kids to wear, and ultimately getting that FEMA assistance.