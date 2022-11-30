Forecast for Foxborough; breezy but not as windy as WNY was Wednesday

Wind gusts Thursday evening could reach up to 30 mph at times in and around Gillette Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The same weather system that brought the strong winds, rain, and snow to Western New York Wednesday will pave the way for a breezy day farther east in Massachusetts Thursday. Thankfully, that should be the only weather impact for Thursday's match-up between the Bills and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny but breezy day near Boston with afternoon high temperatures in the low 40s. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 to 45 mph at times earlier in the day, with gusts slowly dying down once the sun sets.

That's a bit better news for our Buffalo Bills who are set to kickoff against the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night. By then, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 30s with a westerly wind between 10 to 15 mph.

But wind gusts could still reach up to 30 mph throughout the game, also providing a wind chill too that will make it will feel like below freezing. Otherwise, no rain or snow is in the forecast for Thursday with the sky remaining mostly clear through Thursday night.

Traveling to and from Boston also shouldn't be impacted by the weather, though flights in and out of Buffalo to Boston could feel a little turbulence from the wind during takeoff and landing at both airports.