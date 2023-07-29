Flood Watch issued for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Flood Watch warning has been issued for parts of Western New York for Saturday.
The watch was issued at 7:50 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Wyoming counties.
Heavy rain is expected to develop mid morning and into Saturday afternoon. Around 1-2 inches of rain is possible, which could lead to local flooding issues and poor drainage areas and in open fields. The rain will taper this afternoon and be gone by this evening.
Runoff and flooding may occur at rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.