BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former tropical storm Gordon's winds may have weakened, but it still has plenty of Gulf moisture with it as it heads our way.

Saturday night will stay dry in Western New York with cloudy skies, but rain expected to move over N. PA.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. Two to three inches of rain could fall over the region Sunday night through Monday, with the steadiest and heaviest rains expected later Sunday night, and localized higher amounts are possible. While the heaviest rain will end before Monday evening, it will likely take several hours for the larger basins to crest.

A Flood Watch continues for McKean and Potter counties in northern PA from 8pm Saturday evening through Monday evening. Rain moving in will become heavy at times Saturday night over western areas, and become heavier over eastern areas on Sunday. Expect the possibility of flooding along regional streams and creeks, as well as in normal low lying areas.

Light rain may move into the Southern Tier by the mid to late afternoon on Sunday, and then continue to spread north and northeast to Buffalo and the Falls by Sunday mid to late evening.

The heaviest soaking rain is expected for all of Western New York late Sunday night, overnight through Monday morning. Ponding on area roadways is possible everywhere, including during the Monday morning commute.

The rain will start to slowly taper off Monday mid afternoon, but still scattered showers expected through Tuesday morning.

There is a potential barrier for the heaviest rain and that is the cool, dry air that will be working into the region from the north from high pressure there. It may prevent that tropical moisture from heading too far north and could potentially limit rainfall totals further north and over the Niagara Frontier.

The biggest rainfall totals will likely be south of Buffalo with 2 to 4 inches possible in places like Bradford, Olean, and Wellsville. The Niagara Frontier should see totals ranging from half an inch to a little over an inch.

Rainfall rates should stay manageable in most spots, but travelers should plan ahead for some delays at the start of the week.

This rain will also keep temperatures on the cool side. Expect it to feel like the 50s and 60s Sunday afternoon and still a cool below average day on Monday.

