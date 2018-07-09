BUFFALO, N.Y. - The moisture remnants of tropical storm Gordon is shifting into our region, and gusty winds are also expected.

Steady rain is moving across N. PA and the Southern Tier, and will reach the rest of Western New York by later Sunday evening. The steady rain will continue to spread north and northeast through the morning.

The heaviest soaking rain is expected for all of Western New York late Sunday night, overnight through Monday morning. Ponding on area roadways is possible everywhere, including during the Monday morning commute.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties Monday 1am to 11am. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. These wind gusts may result in a few tree limbs coming down and isolated power outages, also travel will be difficult in high profile vehicles. The strongest winds are expected near the Lake Erie shore.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. Two to three inches of rain could fall over the region Sunday night through Monday, with the steadiest and heaviest rains expected later Sunday night, and localized higher amounts are possible. This is expected to result in significant rises on area tributaries, with areas of higher rainfall amounts pushing some to bankfull. The main stems of the Allegheny and Genesee Rivers will not crest until well after the rains end later Monday.

A Flood Watch continues for McKean and Potter counties in northern PA through Monday evening. Rain moving in will become heavy at times Saturday night over western areas, and become heavier over eastern areas on Sunday. Expect the possibility of flooding along regional streams and creeks, as well as in normal low lying areas.

The rain will start to slowly taper off Monday mid afternoon, but still scattered showers expected through Tuesday morning.

There is a potential barrier for the heaviest rain and that is the cool, dry air that will be working into the region from the north from high pressure there. It may prevent that tropical moisture from staying too far north and could potentially limit rainfall totals further north and over the Niagara Frontier.

The biggest rainfall totals will likely be south of Buffalo with 2 to 4 inches possible in places like Bradford, Olean, and Wellsville. Areas further north including Buffalo could see rainfall 1 to 2 inches through Monday evening. The Niagara Frontier should see totals ranging from half an inch to a little over an inch.

Rainfall rates should stay manageable in most spots, but travelers should plan ahead for some delays at the start of the week.

This rain will also keep temperatures on the cool side, expect a cool below average day on Monday in the 60s.

