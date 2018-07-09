BUFFALO, N.Y. - The moisture remnants of tropical storm Gordon is moving through Western New York.

Steady rain is moving north and northeast across our area through the morning.

A Flood Watch that was issued for all counties in WNY has been canceled this morning. A Flood Watch, however, continues for McKean and Potter counties in northern PA until 8pm Monday evening. Rain moving through will become heavy at times. Expect the possibility of flooding along regional streams and creeks, as well as in normal low lying areas.

The rain will start to slowly taper off Monday mid afternoon, but still scattered showers expected through Tuesday morning.

This rain will also keep temperatures on the cool side, expect a cool below average day on Monday in the 60s.

© 2018 WGRZ