Flood Warnings issued for several creeks in Erie County; Ice jams reported in Silver Creek

Those in Silver Creek are told to prepare for evacuation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow and ice continues to melt across Western New York, Flood Warnings have been issued for Cazenovia Creek near Ebenezer, Buffalo Creek near Gardenville and Cayuga Creek near Lancaster.

High flows from snowmelt and expected rain may cause ice jams Thursday during the day and into the evening. Moderate to minor flooding is forecast to occur as these creeks crest Friday morning.

New York State issued an alert Thursday morning for the Village of Silver Creek saying ice jams are causing water in the creeks to rise. Those in the area are told to prepare for evacuation and move their valuables and vehicles out of harms way. People are being advised to be observant and cautious during this time.