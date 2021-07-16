Saturday Soaker: Flash Flood Watch issued; first of two rounds of heavy rain moves in

Friday's rainfall was just the beginning. More widespread, heavy rain will move in early Saturday and linger into the afternoon, which could lead to flash flooding.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York's rainy stretch is not over yet with some of the heaviest rain expected this week on the way. That's why the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Flash Flood Watch on Friday afternoon ahead of two rounds of soaking showers and storms.

A Flash Flood Watch begins at 11 p.m. Friday and lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday for all of Western New York. Most of the region will pick up between one to two inches of rain within this timeframe, though upwards of 3 inches of rain is also possible.

Another Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania for the same system and potential impacts.

A weak area of low pressure will approach Western New York Friday evening and linger over the region through Saturday night. Lots of moisture is associated with this system too, which will amount to showers and storms that could produce heavy rainfall in multiple rounds.

And, due to recent substantial rainfall this week, the ground is so saturated that additional rain could easily collect and act as run off instead of seeping into the ground.

Minor to moderate flooding of rivers, creeks and streams is expected across the region, including Buffalo area creeks. Flash flooding of small creeks, streams underpasses, low lying and areas with poor drainage is highly likely. Be prepared to change travel plans Saturday if roads are washed out, and never drive through a road covered in running water.

But even before this watch began, the first wave of rain moved into the Southern Tier and triggered Flash Flood Warnings within minutes because of both the heavy rainfall and the ground already being so wet.

NEW: @NWSBUFFALO expanded the initial Flash Flood Warning and it now includes Jamestown and much of southern Chautauqua County and is in effect until 6 pm. In general, use caution when driving around the Southern Tier today as roads could be waterlogged. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/SO8i1u6ulo — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 16, 2021