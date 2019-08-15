BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flash Flood Warning for NE McKean and NW Potter counties until 10:30pm. Radar estimates already more than 5 inches of rain has fallen there from strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain. Flash flooding is expected very soon.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Smethport, Port Allegany, Shinglehouse, Coryville, Cyclone, Mount Jewett, Bradford Airport.

Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to see flooded areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SW Chautauqua county until 10:15pm. A severe thunderstorm was located near Clymer, moving northeast at 20 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail possible.

Flood Advisory is in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania until 9:30 p.m. Thunderstorms with heavy rain moving through could cause some flooding.

Mainly dry for most areas Buffalo and northward, but thunderstorms popping up mainly south and over the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania especially for the evening, and could become strong. The main threats are gusty winds and large hail with some of the stronger storms that could develop and flooding rain.

The loss of daytime heating and the low pressure moving south will help stabilize things locally heading into later evening especially, with even clearing skies overnight.

