Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Western New York

Steady rain, over the same area, in a short amount of time is the reason for the warning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Areas in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are currently under a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Training storms have been the main culprit here, and that means the storms have been repeatedly hitting the same area over and over again with consistent and heavy rain. Radar estimates peg this at around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall that could have potentially fallen.

This warning includes areas like St. Bonaventure University, Olean, Weston Mills, Allegany, Portville, Rock City Park, Knapp Creek, and Haydenville.

In a Flash Flood, it is best to stay indoors and not be out on the roads. Flood waters can rise very rapidly, especially in low lying areas. Also, if your basement has a history of flooding, this would be a time to check to make sure belongings are placed at elevated surfaces.