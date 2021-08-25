Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Western New York

Flooding is expected in parts of Wyoming and Allegany counties Wednesday evening.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Wyoming County and a small portion of Allegany County until 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Radar indicates that 1 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in this area within the last hour. The initial storm cells have moved east but others have developed in central Allegany County.

The intense humidity we've dealt with this week is a clear indicator that there is a lot of moisture in the lower atmosphere, so even though storms are isolated, they are capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates.

Cells will fizzle out later Wednesday evening but more could pop up in a similar region on Thursday.

Small but very heavy storm cells have been crawling through the Genesee Valley this evening. Parts of Wyoming and Allegany County are now under a Flash Flood Warning through 11:45 p.m.#StormTeam2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/zWXNR5x0Ov — Heather Waldman (@WGRZHeather) August 26, 2021