Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After some heavy rain moved through Western New York, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Erie County and northeastern Cattaraugus County until 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The slow moving rain from earlier Saturday is of specific concern for low-lying areas and creeks/streams in the area affected by the warning.

The National Weather Service is reporting that some areas affected by the warning have picked up 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain. Areas impacted by the warning include Springville, Machias, and Delevan.