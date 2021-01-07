Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Genesee County

Batavia is included in the warning area. Storms have produced 2 to 3 inches of rain there Thursday evening.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Isolated heavy storms have been moving through Western New York this evening. One cell in particular has been producing very heavy rainfall rates for the past hour or so.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Genesee County through 1:30 a.m. Friday. This warning includes the city of Batavia.

Radar estimates that 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in this region, with another half inch possible before rain stops.

Avoid travel through this area. If you must drive, do not try to drive through flooded roads.