Flash Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua County

Strong to severe storms will bring heavy rainfall Friday afternoon and evening to the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday afternoon the National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued weather alerts as showers and storms moved into Western New York.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for portions of Chautauqua County. At the time of issuance, 1 to 2 inches had already fallen in the area with additional rainfall of an inch or two expected before the end of the day.

The initial Flash Flood Warning was quickly expanded and it now includes Jamestown and much of southern Chautauqua County and is in effect until 6 pm. In general, use caution when driving around the Southern Tier today as roads could be waterlogged.

Flash flooding of small creeks, streams underpasses, low lying and areas with poor drainage is likely Friday evening in south-central Chautauqua County.

This is likely the first of several weather alerts that will be issued now through Saturday evening as another rainy weather pattern takes hold over Western New York.