Flash Flood Warning for southern Erie, northern Chautauqua, and northern Cattaraugus counties until 2:30am.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across these areas, with up to two inches of rain that have already fallen. Flash flooding is likely. Some locations that could likely experience flooding include Dunkirk, Fredonia, Springville, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, North Collins, Ashford Hollow, Chaffee and Lake Erie State Park. This includes interstate 90 between exits 60 and 58.

A third and final round of rain and storms is moving into Western New York and N. PA this late evening with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible.

Strong storms are once again possible for all of Western New York through midnight as a cold front moves through with the main threat being gusty winds, and very heavy rain which could produce some ponding on area roadways.

Heavy rain possible into the early overnight hours, then lingering showers early Sunday morning before the rain moves out and mostly just cloudy the rest of the weekend.

