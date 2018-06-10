Flash Flood Warning for southern Erie, northern Chautauqua, and northern Cattaraugus counties until 2:30am. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across these areas, with up to two and a half inches of rain that have already fallen.

Flood reports are already coming in of several flooded roads in southern Erie county, according to the National Weather Service Buffalo Office.

Flooding and debris was reported on Gowanda Road near Marshfield Road intersection in NW Collins. Also multiple other road closures were reported in the Collins area.

The Department of Highways reports flooding on route 60 between Bard Road and Porter Road in SE Fredonia.

Law enforcement reported flooding on Route 20 near Silver Creek. Also flash flooding was reported on Route 20 near Fredonia. And flash flooding reported on numerous streets and closed due to flooding, in Forestville.

And flooding closed a portion of Genesee road, and a portion of Sharp Road was closed with 3 feet of water and debris in NW Concord.

Some other locations that could likely experience flooding include Dunkirk, Springville, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, North Collins, Ashford Hollow, Chaffee and Lake Erie State Park. This includes interstate 90 between exits 60 and 58.

Heavy rain possible into the early overnight hours, then lingering showers early Sunday morning before the rain moves out and mostly just cloudy the rest of the weekend.

