BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania until 7:45 p.m. A severe storm near Port Allegany is moving northeast and is capable of producing damaging winds of 60 mph and quarter size hail.

Flood Advisory is in effect for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania until 9:30 p.m. Thunderstorms with heavy rain moving through could cause some flooding.

There will be partly sunny skies for most areas Buffalo and northward, but thunderstorms popping up mainly south over the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania for the early evening could become strong.

The main threats are gusty winds and large hail with some of the stronger storms that could develop.

The loss of daytime heating and the low pressure moving south will help stabilize things locally heading into mid to later evening especially, with even clearing skies overnight.

