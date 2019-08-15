BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Flash Flood Warning continues for McKean county in N. PA until 1:30 a.m early Friday morning. Radar estimates already up to 5 inches of rain has fallen there from strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain. Flash flooding is expected.

Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to see flooded areas.

Mainly dry for most areas Buffalo and northward, but thunderstorms popping up mainly south and over the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania especially for the evening, and could become strong. The main threats are gusty winds and large hail with some of the stronger storms that could develop and flooding rain.

The loss of daytime heating and the low pressure moving south will help stabilize things locally heading into later evening especially, with even clearing skies overnight.

