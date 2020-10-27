First snowflakes of the season possible for WNY on Friday

It's not unusual to get snow this time of the year as our first flakes in the Buffalo-area arrive by October 24, on average.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With as cool and damp as it has been recently in WNY, it may not be too much of a surprise that snow may be on the way.

It's not unusual to get snow this time of the year as our first flakes in the Buffalo-area arrive by October 24, on average.

A storm system developing to our south may have just enough cold air to work with to bring some snow to WNY Friday morning.

There are three areas on the weather maps that we are watching. One is an area of low pressure over New Mexico that has brought a lot of snow to Colorado and New Mexico over the past 24 hours.

Also, Tropical Storm Zeta is moving into the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall near Cancun, Mexico as a hurricane Monday.

Lastly, an area of high pressure in Canada is helping produce a supply of cold air to our North.

These three areas of interest may come together to bring WNY a soaking rain Thursday night followed by a transition to snow Friday morning.

Right now, we are thinking that accumulations of up to a few inches are possible in the hills of the Southern Tier, and maybe minor accumulations of wet snow near the Lake Erie shore.

The track of this storm has the potential of staying too far south of our area to bring us much precipitation. However, latest trends have this storm being close enough to have some impact with rain and snow.

After this storm passes, we will see clearing skies and cool temperatures on tap for Halloween.