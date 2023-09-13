Fall colors are beginning to show across New York

Some parts of WNY are starting to see the leaves changing color for the Fall season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It feels like fall, and it's starting to look like it too for some areas in the western Southern Tier.

The first Fall Foliage report of the 2023 season was released Wednesday for New York State, by www.iloveny.com/foliage.

The first changing Fall colors are appearing in several regions right now, including the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands-Seaway, Catskills, and locally in Chautauqua county.

Up to ten percent color change is predicted for some areas in Chautauqua county by the weekend, especially for the south central part the county and along the lakeshore. At the Chautauqua Institution, there is a slight color change with some orange, red, and yellow leaves of average brilliance, according to the report. Similar changes will also be found in Jamestown, Sherman and Findley Lake.

This is apparently based on field reports from volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

Keep checking in for weekly updates on the beautiful changing fall colors locally.