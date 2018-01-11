PORTLAND, N.Y. - Fall foliage is peaking and past peak for much of Western New York now, but some areas closer to the lakes are still near peak, including at Luensman Overview Park in Portland, among the best viewing spots locally.

"The woods are in full bloom right now, we get folks from all over the world, people signing in from Germany [and] England," said Ron Almeter, Chautauqua County Airports and Parks Manager. "The county in general has a tremendous variety of hardwoods and conifers."

Luensman Overview Park in Portland, NY

Almeter says the park's access road would normally be closed as of November 1, but because fall foliage is delayed this year and still near peak there, it's going to stay open for two more weeks.

After that, it's closed to vehicular traffic but people are still welcome to walk up. "Leave the gate open and the parking area open for another two weeks," Almeter said.

"A lot of people come here and other areas in our county to look at the Fall foliage," said Mark Geise, the Deputy County Executive for Economic Development for Chautauqua County.

Portland, NY

Geise says this can be helpful for local business. "Well certainly people coming here, spending time here, spending money here," Geise said.

"I know we've had more scheduled use of this park this year with weddings, reunions," Almeter said.

It's good news since this year's fall foliage hasn't been a vibrant as usual after a warmer and not so sunny start to the season.

"It's important for us to have things that people want to do," Geise said. "Parks and trails and waterways and taking advantage of our natural attributes."

